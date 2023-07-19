AP EAMCET Counselling: EAPCET Registrations To Begin On July 24, Here's How To Register

Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling schedule. The registration window for AP EAPCET admissions (M.P.C Stream) will open on July 24 and will close on August 3, 2023. Candidates can register online through the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the AP EAMCET counselling schedule, the online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help centres will be done from July 25 to August 4, 2023. Candidates will be able to exercise the web options from August 3 to August 8, 2023. The window to change the options for the candidates will be available on August 9, 2023.

The first seat allotment list will be declared on August 12 after 6 pm. Candidates whose names appear in the list will have to self report at the alloted college from August 13 to 14. Classes will begin on August 16.

How to register for AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx

click on EAPCET-2023 ADMISSIONS

Then click on Registration form link

Candidate will have to enter into Registration form by using “EAPCET Hall Ticket No” and “Date of Birth”

Registration form with all the basic information is displayed, verify all the details

Submit the form.

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site.

Documents required

APEAPCET-2023 Rank card.

APEAPCET-2023 Hall Ticket.

Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent).

Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).

Transfer Certificate ( T.C)

Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate

The seats are available in University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2023-24. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP EAMCET.