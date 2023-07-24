Last Updated:

AP EAMCET Counselling LIVE Updates: Online Registration Begins, Full Details, Link Here

Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) opened the registration window for AP EAPCET admissions (M.P.C Stream) counselling on July 24. The APEAMCET counselling registration window will close on August 3, 2023. Register at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Follow this blog for direct links, dates, and important points.

Nandini Verma
AP EAPCET Counselling

Image: Unsplash

11:33 IST, July 24th 2023
AP EAPCET Counseling registration fee

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

11:33 IST, July 24th 2023
AP EAPCET Counselling 2023: Check full schedule here

  Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration 24.07.2023 To 03.08.2023

  Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centers 25.07.2023 To 04.08.2023

  Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible Candidates 03.08.2023 To 08.08.2023

  Change of Options for the candidates 09.08.2023

  Allotment of Seats 12.08.2023

  Self-Reporting & Reporting at college 13.08.2023 To 14.08.2023

  Commencement of class work 16.08.2023

11:31 IST, July 24th 2023
List of mandatory documents required for AP EAPCET Counselling 2023
  1. APEAPCET-2023 Rank card.
  2. APEAPCET-2023 Hall Ticket.
  3. Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent).
  4. Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).
  5. Transfer Certificate ( T.C)
  6. Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
11:31 IST, July 24th 2023
How to register for AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling

To register for AP EAPCET Counselling, one must follow the steps given below. 

  1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx
  2. click on EAPCET-2023 ADMISSIONS
  3. Then click on Registration form link
  4. Candidate will have to enter into Registration form by using “EAPCET Hall Ticket No” and “Date of Birth”
  5. Registration form with all the basic information is displayed, verify all the details
  6. Submit the form.
11:31 IST, July 24th 2023
Who can register for AP EAPCET Counselling 2023?

Candidates who have passed AP EAPCET 2023 and wish to take admission to University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities colleges under the Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2023-24 can register for AP EAPCET Counselling. 

11:31 IST, July 24th 2023
Direct link to register for AP EAPCET Counselling 2023

Candidates who wish to register for AP EAPCET Counselling can click on the direct link given below. 

Direct link for APEAMCET counselling registration.

11:31 IST, July 24th 2023
AP EAPCET Counselling registration begins

AP EAPCET counselling registration window is now open. Candidates can register online at https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. 

