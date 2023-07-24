AP EAMCET Counselling LIVE Updates: Online Registration Begins, Full Details, Link Here

Quick links:
The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration 24.07.2023 To 03.08.2023
Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centers 25.07.2023 To 04.08.2023
Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible Candidates 03.08.2023 To 08.08.2023
Change of Options for the candidates 09.08.2023
Allotment of Seats 12.08.2023
Self-Reporting & Reporting at college 13.08.2023 To 14.08.2023
Commencement of class work 16.08.2023
To register for AP EAPCET Counselling, one must follow the steps given below.
Candidates who have passed AP EAPCET 2023 and wish to take admission to University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities colleges under the Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2023-24 can register for AP EAPCET Counselling.
Candidates who wish to register for AP EAPCET Counselling can click on the direct link given below.
AP EAPCET counselling registration window is now open. Candidates can register online at https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.