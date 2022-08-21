AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Registration Will Begin On Aug 22, Here's How To Apply Online

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling registration for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test will begin on August 22, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply online till August 30, 2022. For more details, they can go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in

The EAPCET online verification process will continue till August 31, 2022. The candidates will be allotted seats on September 6. The EAPCET 2022 counselling process includes certificate verification, seat allotment, counselling fees payment, registration, college selection, seat allotment, etc.

AP EAMCET 2022: Documents required for counselling

Government-approved identity cards such as Aadhar cards, driver’s licenses, PAN card

AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket

AP EAMCET 2022 rank card

Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

Date of birth proof (such as class 10 Mark Sheet)

Transfer certificate

EWS certificate (If applicable)

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in and then click on ‘EAPCET-2022 ADMISSIONS'.

Step 2: Then, click on the ‘Registration form’ link.

Step 3: Candidates then need to log in using their EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: The registration form with all the basic information will be displayed. Verify all the details.

Step 5: Candidates then need to pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Once the payment is successful, click on the print button to take a printout of the form.

A total of 89.12 per cent of candidates cleared the AP EAPCET 2022 exam successfully, the result was announced on July 26. The EAPCET participating institutes include- Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology, Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College.