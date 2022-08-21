AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Registration Will Begin On Aug 22, Here's How To Apply Online

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling registration for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test will begin on August 22, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply online till August 30, 2022. For more details, they can go to the official website sche.ap.gov.in
The EAPCET online verification process will continue till August 31, 2022. The candidates will be allotted seats on September 6. The EAPCET 2022 counselling process includes certificate verification, seat allotment, counselling fees payment, registration, college selection, seat allotment, etc.
A total of 89.12 per cent of candidates cleared the AP EAPCET 2022 exam successfully, the result was announced on July 26. The EAPCET participating institutes include- Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology, Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College.