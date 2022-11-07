Last Updated:

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Special Round Web Counselling Begins; Here's Direct Link

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The special round of web counselling for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance will start today.

AP EAPCET

The special round of web counselling for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance will start today, November 7. All those candidates who want to apply for the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling can do so by submitting the processing fee and entering web options against the AP EAPCET 2022 Special Round Counseling through the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. As per the schedule, the AP EAPCET counselling 2022 special round seat allotment result will be released on November 11.

AP EAMCET 2022 Round 2 Counseling: Here's how to register

  • Step 1: To apply for the AP EAMCET 2022 Round 2 Counseling, candidates are required to visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the counselling registration link.
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter the hall ticket number and date of birth.
  • Step 4: Pay the AP EAPCET round 2 counselling fee of Rs 1,200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST) in online mode.
  • Step 5: Fill in the preferred choice of institute and programme.
  • Step 6: Finally, click on the 'Submit' button.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Special Round Schedule

Events

 

Dates
  • AP EAPCET online fee payment

 
  • November 7 to 8, 2022
  • Date of option entry

 
  • November 7 to 9, 2022

 
  • Certificate verification (online)at HLCs

 
  • November 8 to 9, 2022

 
  • Date of release of seat allotments

 
  • November 11, 2022

 
  • Self -joining and reporting at college

 
  • November 11 to 14, 2022

 

Here's direct link to apply for AP EAPCET 2022 round 2 Counselling - Click Here

