AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Released; Here's How To Do Self Reporting

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education recently released the AP ECET 2021 seat allotment result 2021. In order to check the results, candidates should be ready with their hall ticket numbers. The result which has been uploaded on the official website sche.ap.gov.in can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The list of result websites has been mentioned below.
All the candidates who have been shortlisted in the AP ECET 2021 seat allotment will have to self-report. Those candidates will have to report to the college by December 18, 2021. The AP ECET 2021 college-wise allotment of seats has also been released by the commission.
AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur on behalf of the APSCHE. The exam is conducted for lateral entry of candidates for admission into the second year of BE/BTech and pharmacy courses offered by participating institutes. The exam is conducted in online mode. For more details, candidates will have to visit the official website