AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Released; Here's How To Do Self Reporting

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education recently released the AP ECET 2021 seat allotment result 2021. In order to check the results, candidates should be ready with their hall ticket numbers. The result which has been uploaded on the official website sche.ap.gov.in can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The list of result websites has been mentioned below.

AP ECET seat allotment result 2021: Websites to check

sche.ap.gov.in manabadi.co.in.

AP ECET seat allotment results out; What's next?

All the candidates who have been shortlisted in the AP ECET 2021 seat allotment will have to self-report. Those candidates will have to report to the college by December 18, 2021. The AP ECET 2021 college-wise allotment of seats has also been released by the commission.

AP ECET 2021: Important Dates

Candidates had to apply for this final phase on December 8 and 9, 2021

Shortlisted candidates will have to report at the college by December 18, 2021

Here is the direct link to do self-reporting

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021: Here’s how to check the result

Registered candidates will have to go to the official counselling website of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, https://ecet-sche.aptonline.in/

On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Download Final Phase Allotment Letter and self-reporting.

Candidates will then be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter admit card number and date of birth

The final phase counselling result or AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should go through it, download, and print a copy for future references

About AP ECET exam

AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur on behalf of the APSCHE. The exam is conducted for lateral entry of candidates for admission into the second year of BE/BTech and pharmacy courses offered by participating institutes. The exam is conducted in online mode. For more details, candidates will have to visit the official website