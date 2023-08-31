AP ECET Counselling 2023: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today, Here's How To Check

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will publish the AP ECET 2023 final seat allotment result today, August 31, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the ECET counselling will be able to check their seat allotment result by visiting the official website of AP ECET 2023 counselling- ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the schedule, the final ticket allocation will be made accessible on August 31, 2023 at 6 PM,Candidates who are allotted a seat will have to report to the colleges along with their allotment order and required documents to complete the admission procedure.

"The Qualified and eligible candidates of APECET-2023 (Diploma holders of all branches of Engineering, Pharmacy & Degree in B.Sc. Maths) are informed to participate in web counselling for the seats available in Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh(both University and Private) for the academic year 2023-24, the official notice reads.

How to Check AP ECET 2023 Seat Allotment Result

]Step 1: Go to the official website of AP ECET 2023

Step 2: Click on the ECET 2023 seat allotment link

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and submit

Step 4: The AP ECET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the AP ECET 2023 seat allotment result.