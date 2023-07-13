AP ECET Counselling 2023 To Begin On July 14, Check Full Schedule And Other Details Here

Quick links:
AP ECET 2023 Counselling: The online registrations for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023 counselling will begin on July 14. The last date to register is July 17. The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released a detailed notification and schedule for counselling. Aspirants can register online at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.
The processing fee for web counselling is Rs.1200 (for OC/BC) and for SC/ST candidates, the fee is Rs. 600. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for full details.
The candidates are requested to exercise options as per the schedule i.e. from 19-07-2023 to 21-07-2023. The candidates can freeze their options. The candidates cannot modify further. The allotment will be placed on 25.07.2023 after 6.00 p.m. Allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the University.
