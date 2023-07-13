AP ECET Counselling 2023 To Begin On July 14, Check Full Schedule And Other Details Here

AP ECET 2023 Counselling: The online registrations for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2023 counselling will begin on July 14. The last date to register is July 17. The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released a detailed notification and schedule for counselling. Aspirants can register online at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ECET 2023 Counselling: How to register

Candidates will have to visit the official website ecet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the counselling registration link

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their ECET hall ticket number and date of birth

Candidates should fill out the form correctly and submit the details

Pay the fee.

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs.1200 (for OC/BC) and for SC/ST candidates, the fee is Rs. 600. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for full details.

AP ECET Counselling Schedule

Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration(Candidate registration) 14.07.2023 to 17.07.2023

Online Verification of ploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centres(HLCs) 17.07.2023 to 20.07.2023

Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible Candidates 19.07.2023 to 21.07.2023

Change of Options for the candidates 22.07.2023

Release of seat allotments 25.07.2023

Self-Reporting and Reporting at college 25.07.2023 to 30.07.2023

Commencement of classwork From 01.08.2023 onwards

Documents Required for AP ECET Web Counselling

APECET-2023 Rank card. APECET-2023 Hall Ticket. Memorandum of Marks (Diploma/Degree). Provisional Diploma Certificate/Degree Certificate. Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo). Study Certificate from VII to Diploma/9th to Degree B. Sc. Maths candidates Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education.

The candidates are requested to exercise options as per the schedule i.e. from 19-07-2023 to 21-07-2023. The candidates can freeze their options. The candidates cannot modify further. The allotment will be placed on 25.07.2023 after 6.00 p.m. Allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the University.