AP ECET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2021 Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is scheduled to release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021 on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Candidates must know that this seat allotment will be the final phase counselling result. The allotment order will be uploaded on the official website and can be checked by candidates at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. In order to check the allotment order, candidates should be ready with their hall ticket number and date of birth.
To be noted that for the first round of counselling, AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021 has already been done. Candidates who did not secure a seat in first round were eligible to apply for this final phase on December 8 and 9, 2021. All the candidates who will manage to secure a seat in this round will get admissions to various engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. Here are the steps that candidates will have to follow to check the seat allotment result.
AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur on behalf of the APSCHE. The exam is conducted for lateral entry of candidates for admission into second year of BE/BTech and pharmacy courses offered by participating institutes. The exam is conducted in online mode. Candidates who will manage to secure a seat today will have to exercise the option of Self Reporting after the release of result.