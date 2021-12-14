AP ECET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2021 Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is scheduled to release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021 on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Candidates must know that this seat allotment will be the final phase counselling result. The allotment order will be uploaded on the official website and can be checked by candidates at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. In order to check the allotment order, candidates should be ready with their hall ticket number and date of birth.

To be noted that for the first round of counselling, AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021 has already been done. Candidates who did not secure a seat in first round were eligible to apply for this final phase on December 8 and 9, 2021. All the candidates who will manage to secure a seat in this round will get admissions to various engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. Here are the steps that candidates will have to follow to check the seat allotment result.

AP ECET 2021: Important Dates

Candidates had to apply for this final phase on December 8 and 9, 2021

The seat allotment result will be released on December 14, 2021

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021: Here’s how to check result

Candidates will have to go to the official counselling website of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Download Final Phase Allotment Letter and self-reporting.'

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to enter Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to login

The final phase counselling result or AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021 will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download and print a copy for future references

About AP ECET exam

AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur on behalf of the APSCHE. The exam is conducted for lateral entry of candidates for admission into second year of BE/BTech and pharmacy courses offered by participating institutes. The exam is conducted in online mode. Candidates who will manage to secure a seat today will have to exercise the option of Self Reporting after the release of result.