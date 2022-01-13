AP EDCET Counselling 2021: APSCHE Begins Registration, Check Schedule Here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released counselling schedule for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET 2021). As per the schedule which has been released, the registration process has been started on January 11, 2022. Candidates should make sure to complete the registration process by January 17, 2022. Candidates can apply through official website and upload the necessary documents to complete the registration process. Candidates can get themselves registered by following the steps mentioned here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates should know that AP EDCET Counselling is being done for admissions to B.Ed./B.Ed. Special Education Courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. The seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on January 23, 2022. Other important dates related to counselling can be checked here.

AP EDCET Counselling 2021: Check important dates here

Registration has been started on January 11, 2022

The deadline to apply is January 17, 2022

Option selection can be done on January 19, 2022

Seat Allotment result will be out on January 23, 2022

AP EDCET Counselling 2021: Here is how to register

Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test, edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Candidate Registration.'

Candidates will then have to enter the login details like admit card number and date of birth

Candidates should start filling the application form, upload the required documents

Submit the registration form after paying the registration fees

Post submitting the registration form, candidates should take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to register. Candidates are informed that the payment of registration fees is mandatory as, without it, the application forms will not be accepted. The fee that will be charged from OC/BC candidates is Rs. 1200. For SC/ST/PH candidates, application fee is Rs. 600.