AP EDCET Counselling 2021 Phase 2 Registration Begins Today, Check Registration Steps Here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is scheduled to begin the registrations for phase 2 on Friday, February 11, 2022. This was announced through AP EDCET Counselling 2021 notification for the 2nd phase of admissions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply now on the official website, edcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates will be given a day's time to get themselves registered as the registrations for Phase 2 would end on February 12, 2022. Candidates must have their AP EDCET Hall Ticket Number to login and register for this counselling. After the registration will end, the candidates will get the option of choice filling and locking. The important dates and application steps can be checked here. Here is the direct link to view official notification.
AP EDCET Counselling 2021: Check important dates here
- Registrations for AP EDCET will be done on February 11 and February 12, 2022
- Verification of Uploaded certificates will be done on February 12 and February 13, 2022
- Web options selection will be done on February 13 and February 14, 2022
- Change of Web Options February 15, 2022
- Allotment of Seats for Phase 2 on February 17, 2022
- Reporting to Colleges begins from February 18, 2022
AP EDCET Counselling 2021: Check application fee
- Candidates applying for admissions will have to pay the processing fees - Rs.1200
- Candidates falling under SC/ST/PH will have to pay processing fee of Rs.600
AP EDCET Counselling 2021 phase 2 registration steps
- Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test, edcet-sche.aptonline.in.
- On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Candidate Registration.'
- Candidates will then have to enter the login details like admit card number and date of birth
- Candidates should start filling the application form, upload the required documents
- Submit the registration form after paying the registration fees
- Post submitting the registration form, candidates should take its printout for future references
Here is the direct link to register