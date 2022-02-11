AP EDCET Counselling 2021 Phase 2 Registration Begins Today, Check Registration Steps Here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is scheduled to begin the registrations for phase 2 on Friday, February 11, 2022. This was announced through AP EDCET Counselling 2021 notification for the 2nd phase of admissions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply now on the official website, edcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates will be given a day's time to get themselves registered as the registrations for Phase 2 would end on February 12, 2022. Candidates must have their AP EDCET Hall Ticket Number to login and register for this counselling. After the registration will end, the candidates will get the option of choice filling and locking. The important dates and application steps can be checked here. Here is the direct link to view official notification.

AP EDCET Counselling 2021: Check important dates here

Registrations for AP EDCET will be done on February 11 and February 12, 2022

Verification of Uploaded certificates will be done on February 12 and February 13, 2022

Web options selection will be done on February 13 and February 14, 2022

Change of Web Options February 15, 2022

Allotment of Seats for Phase 2 on February 17, 2022

Reporting to Colleges begins from February 18, 2022

AP EDCET Counselling 2021: Check application fee

Candidates applying for admissions will have to pay the processing fees - Rs.1200

Candidates falling under SC/ST/PH will have to pay processing fee of Rs.600

AP EDCET Counselling 2021 phase 2 registration steps

Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test, edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Candidate Registration.'

Candidates will then have to enter the login details like admit card number and date of birth

Candidates should start filling the application form, upload the required documents

Submit the registration form after paying the registration fees

Post submitting the registration form, candidates should take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to register