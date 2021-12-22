AP ICET 2021: Window To Edit Web Options Opens Today, Check Details Here

AP ICET Web options update: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2021 Web Options facility window has been activated on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The option of editing web option has been opened as per schedule released by APSCHE. To be noted that all those candidates who have already got themselves registered are the ones who are eligible for the web editing option. Candidates who have selected their options but wish to make any changes can it now on the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in.

To be noted that the AP ICET 2021 Web Options selection had to be done between December 13 and December 21, 2021. These dates were allotted after being revised twice. Candidates are hereby informed that the option editing/changing facility is only available for today. In case anyone wants to edit the options, they should make sure to do it by the end of the day. In order to avail the option, candidates should be ready with their Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth. A step-by-step guide to change web options has been attached below.

AP ICET 2021 Web Options: Here is how to change

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, icet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'Web Options.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials like ICET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to continue

The selected options will be displayed on screen, candidates should make the required changes and save it

After the final submission, make a note of the final options for future reference

Candidates must note that AP ICET 2021 Web Options facility will end today. The seat allotment result is scheduled to be out on December 26, 2021. Those who secure a seat in this round will be able to proceed with the admissions process. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about AP ICET counselling process.