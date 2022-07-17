Last Updated:

AP ICET Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow; Here's How To Download Call Letters

AP ICET 2022: Hall tickets are scheduled to be released on July 18, 2022. Once released, it can be accessed at the official websites by following these steps.

Andhra Pradesh

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will be releasing the admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test on Monday, July 18, 2022. All the registered candidates who are planning to take the AP ICET 2022 exam will be able to download their call letters tomorrow. Once released, it can be downloaded from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exam schedule and exam day instructions can be checked here. 

AP ICET 2022 Admit Card which is to be released on July 18 is for the exam which will be conducted on July 25, 2022. Candidates should know that the exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon. The shift details will be mentioned on the hall tickets. Even though the exact time for releasing admit card has not been announced, it is expected that the hall tickets can be released by 12 noon. 

AP ICET 2022: Check important dates here

  • AP ICET Admit Card 2022 will be released on July 18 by 12 noon
  • AP ICET Exam will be conducted on July 25, 2022. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 11:30 am. The second shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 5 pm. 
  • AP ICET provisional answer Key 2022 will be released on July 27, 2022

After the release of the provisional key, students will be given time to raise objections. On the basis of objections raised by students, a final answer key will be prepared. Candidates may please note that a printout of the AP ICET 2022 admit card is the most important document that should be carried to the exam hall.  Along with this, candidates must also carry a valid photo id proof for checking purposes.

AP ICET 2022: Here's how to download admit cards

  • Step 1: Go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the latest update section
  • Step 3: Click on the admit card link
  • Step 4: Enter the required details and click on view admit card
  • Step 5: Admit cards will then be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Download the same and take its printout
