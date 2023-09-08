AP ICET Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the registration process for the AP ICET Counselling Round 1. The schedule was released on September 7.

Aspirants can register online at the official website- icet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to register for AP ICET 2023 counselling is September 14.

Document verification will begin from September 9 and end on September 16. Exercising of the web options window will be open between September 19 and 21. The option to modify it will be given on September 22.

The first round of seat allotment will be out on September 25, and students will have to report to colleges on September 26. The classes will commence from September 27.

AP ICET Counselling: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who secured 50 percent (for OC) and 45% (SC/ST/BC) aggregate marks in graduation or its equivalent examination are eligible for admission.

For MCA programme, candidates should have passed BCA/ Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent degree. They should have obtained at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the qualifying examination.

Or, they should have passed BSc/ BCom/ BA with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at graduation level (with additional bridge Courses as per the norms of the concerned university).

A candidate should have obtained at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the qualifying exam.

AP ICET Counseling 2023: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for AP ICET Counselling 2023, candidates are first required to visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the home page.

Step 3: Upload all necessary documents.

Step 4: Click on the AP ICET fee payment link and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Upload scanned documents and submit them.

Step 6: Get a hard copy for future reference.