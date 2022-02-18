AP LAWCET Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Direct Link To Confirm

AP LAWCET seat allotment result: The AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 results have been released today, February 18, 2022. Candidates can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website lawcet-sche.apt online.in. AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 commenced on February 12, 2022.

Along with the AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 result, the AP PGLCET result has also been released on the official website. Candidates should keep in mind that they will need their LAWCET hall ticket number and other details to log in. Admissions procedures will begin after the exam. The AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 Seat Allotment Results will be Announced. All those students whose names are on the allotment list will have to complete Self-Reporting and Reporting at colleges between February 19 and February 22, 2022.

APSCHE: AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Result Released

AP LAWCET Counselling 2021: How to check Seat Allotment

Step 1: To check the AP LAWCET seat allotment result candidates need to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, ' Download Allotment Letter .'

.' Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to log in.

Step 4: AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future needs.

Here's the direct link to check the AP LAWCET seat allotment result - Click here

Here's direct link to check the college wise allotment report - Click here

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative