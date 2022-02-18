AP LAWCET Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Direct Link To Confirm

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AP LAWCET seat allotment result: The AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 results have been released today, February 18, 2022. Candidates can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website lawcet-sche.apt online.in. AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 commenced on February 12, 2022.
Along with the AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 result, the AP PGLCET result has also been released on the official website. Candidates should keep in mind that they will need their LAWCET hall ticket number and other details to log in. Admissions procedures will begin after the exam. The AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 Seat Allotment Results will be Announced. All those students whose names are on the allotment list will have to complete Self-Reporting and Reporting at colleges between February 19 and February 22, 2022.