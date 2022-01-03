AP LAWCET Web Options Entry Window Activated Today On Lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP LAWCET 2021: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. has activated the web options link for Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test. Candidates are hereby informed that they can access the AP LAWCET web options entry from Monday, January 3, 2022. The deadline to access it ends on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. For more details, candidates can visit the official website lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

To be noted that the AP LAWCET Web Options 2021 selection will be followed by editing as well. All those candidates who by mistake made an error while selecting options can change it. The link to change the options ends on January 5, 2022. In order to access this facility, candidates should be ready with their LAWCET hall ticket number. The step-by-step process is shared below. Candidates can click on the direct link to select web options.

AP LAWCET Web Options 2021: Here is how to exercise

Registered candidates will have to go the official admissions website of Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test by APSCHE – lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Web Options.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to login

The form will be displayed on screen, candidates should start selecting the options as per their choice

Candidates should save the changes before submitting them. Candidates are advised to download the page and make a note of the options that they have selected for future references.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2021

Candidates belonging to OC/BC categories had to pay Rs 1000, and those applying under SC/ST/PH categories had to pay Rs 500 as a non-refundable processing fee.

Candidates also had to upload the required documents, including the degree/intermediate or its equivalent pass certificate and memorandum of marks, transfer certificate, SSC or its equivalent marks memo.

Candidates also had to submit details of the past seven years of study from the first appearance of a qualifying exam, along with an Aadhar Card or any other document.

Candidates must note that AP LAWCET Web Options 2021 selection will be useful during seat allotment process. The result of this seat allotment will be out on January 7, 2022. The admission process will begin after the release of results. For more details, candidates should visit the official website.