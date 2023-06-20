Last Updated:

AP OAMDC Degree College Admissions 2023-24 Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply

AP OAMDC Degree College Admissions 2023: Application begins for Andhra Pradesh Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC). DIrect link here.

Nandini Verma
AP OAMDC degree admissions

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the application window for admissions to undergraduate courses in various districts of the state. The Andhra Pradesh Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) is active from June 19. Candidates who have passed the class 12 exam and want to enroll in a UG course can apply on or before June 24. They should visit the official website- www.oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in to apply online. 

APSCHE will activate the AP OAMDC degree admission web options window on June 26, 2023. Candidates will be able to exercise web options till June 30, 2023. AP OAMDC Degree Admission 2023 Seat allotment for the 1st round of admissions will be released on July 3, 2023.  The AP OAMDC admission process is conducted to fill around 4, 90,000 seats in 152 government, 120 aided, 1062 private, and 2 university colleges.

Click here to read the official notification.

Click here to apply online.

Important Dates

  • Notification Released on - June 18, 2023
  • Online Registration Begins - June 19, 2023
  • Registration Last Date - June 24, 2023
  • Certificates Verification Process Commences(Online & at HLCs)- June 22, 2023
  • Certificates Verification for Special Category - June 21 to 23, 2023
  • Exercise of Web Options- June 26, 2023, to June 30, 2023
  • Seat Allotment - July 03, 2023
  • Reporting to the Colleges - July 04, 2023
  • Commencement of Classes - July 04, 2023

Application Fee

General- Rs. 400/-

BC- Rs. 300/-

SC- Rs. 200/-

ST- Rs. 200/-

List of Documents Required for AP OAMDC Admissions

  1. SSC Marks Memo
  2. Intermediate Marks Memo
  3. VI class to Intermediate Study Certificates
  4. Caste Certificate
  5. Income Certificate/Ration Card
  6. Economically Weaker Section(EWS) certificate
  7. Residence Certificate
  8. Physically Challenged Certificate (If applicable)
  9. NCC Certificates (If applicable)
  10. Sports Certificates (If applicable)
  11. Aadhar Card
  12. Passport Size Photo
  13. Scanned Signature
  14. Parents' Consent Letter for SC/ST fee reimbursement
