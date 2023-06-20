AP OAMDC Degree College Admissions 2023-24 Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the application window for admissions to undergraduate courses in various districts of the state. The Andhra Pradesh Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) is active from June 19. Candidates who have passed the class 12 exam and want to enroll in a UG course can apply on or before June 24. They should visit the official website- www.oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in to apply online.

APSCHE will activate the AP OAMDC degree admission web options window on June 26, 2023. Candidates will be able to exercise web options till June 30, 2023. AP OAMDC Degree Admission 2023 Seat allotment for the 1st round of admissions will be released on July 3, 2023. The AP OAMDC admission process is conducted to fill around 4, 90,000 seats in 152 government, 120 aided, 1062 private, and 2 university colleges.

Important Dates

Notification Released on - June 18, 2023

Online Registration Begins - June 19, 2023

Registration Last Date - June 24, 2023

Certificates Verification Process Commences(Online & at HLCs)- June 22, 2023

Certificates Verification for Special Category - June 21 to 23, 2023

Exercise of Web Options- June 26, 2023, to June 30, 2023

Seat Allotment - July 03, 2023

Reporting to the Colleges - July 04, 2023

Commencement of Classes - July 04, 2023

Application Fee

General- Rs. 400/-

BC- Rs. 300/-

SC- Rs. 200/-

ST- Rs. 200/-

List of Documents Required for AP OAMDC Admissions