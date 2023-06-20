AP OAMDC Degree College Admissions 2023-24 Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the application window for admissions to undergraduate courses in various districts of the state. The Andhra Pradesh Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) is active from June 19. Candidates who have passed the class 12 exam and want to enroll in a UG course can apply on or before June 24. They should visit the official website- www.oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in to apply online.
APSCHE will activate the AP OAMDC degree admission web options window on June 26, 2023. Candidates will be able to exercise web options till June 30, 2023. AP OAMDC Degree Admission 2023 Seat allotment for the 1st round of admissions will be released on July 3, 2023. The AP OAMDC admission process is conducted to fill around 4, 90,000 seats in 152 government, 120 aided, 1062 private, and 2 university colleges.
General- Rs. 400/-
BC- Rs. 300/-
SC- Rs. 200/-
ST- Rs. 200/-
