AP POLYCET Notification 2022 Out, Registration Begins For May 29 Exam

AP POLYCET notification 2022: The application for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022 application has been started. AP POLYCET is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh. It aims to provide diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering, and technology. The registration has been started and the deadline to apply will end on May 5, 2022. Candidates who want to apply and are eligible will have to get themselves registered at polycetap.nic.in. The list of important dates can be checked here.

AP POLYCET registration has been started on April 11, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on May 5, 2022

AP POLYCET has been scheduled to be conducted on May 29, 2022

AP POLYCET hall ticket release date has not been released yet. It will be available for download one week prior to the examination.

Two modes to apply for test

The AP POLYCET administering body has announced that it will be following two modes of application for the common entrance test. One of the mode is online and the other is through helpline centres. Candidates can visit the helpline centres and submit the duly filled AP POLYCET application form and pay the application fee.

Here is how to fill AP POLYCET application form 2022 online