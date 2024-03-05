English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Applications Open for Free Admissions in Andhra Pradesh Private Schools Under Right to Education Act

Applications for free school admissions in the first class under the Right to Education Act will start from today, March 5 in Andhra Pradesh. See how to apply.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Applications Open for Free Admissions in Private Schools Under Right to Education Act
Applications Open for Free Admissions in Private Schools Under Right to Education Act | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Applications for free admissions in the first class under the Right to Education Act will start from today, March 5. B Srinivasa Rao, State Additional Project Director, Samagra Siksha, Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh announced this development on Monday, stating that a total of 9,350 seats have been earmarked under this Act across all private schools in the state.

Application Process

To secure admission in the first class, students are required to submit their applications online starting from the 5th of this month. The deadline for application submission is set for March 25. Applications must be filled through the official website cse.ap.gov.in.

Submission Channels

Online applications should be routed through village and ward secretariats, net centers, Mee Seva Kendras, and Mandal Education Officer offices. It is essential to note that offline applications will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Eligibility Criteria

Students seeking admission must have completed five years by June 1, 2024, to join state syllabus schools, whereas for CBSE, ICSE, and IB syllabus schools, the completion requirement is by April 1, 2024. Additionally, students' annual family income should not exceed Rs. 1.20 lakhs for those from rural areas and Rs. 1.44 lakhs for those from urban areas.

Contact Information

For further details and inquiries, individuals can reach out via the toll-free number 18004258599. Interested applicants are urged to adhere to the specified deadlines and eligibility criteria to avail of this opportunity for free admissions in private schools under the Right to Education Act.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 12:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health11 minutes ago

  2. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  4. Pakistani judoka dies after suffering head injuries

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Google agrees to restore Indian apps on Play Store: Vaishnaw

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo