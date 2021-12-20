Arvind Kejriwal Approves Delhi Teachers' University; Admissions To Begin From 2022-23

The Delhi Cabinet has decided to approve the setting up of Delhi Teachers' University and the bill to establish the university will be presented in 2025, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. At a press conference, Kejriwal said, "The cabinet approved the proposal today, and a bill in this regard will be brought in the next session of the Delhi Assembly."

"Our aim is to prepare excellent-quality teachers. This will be a center of excellence. We will arrange national and international level collaborations with the best institutes across the world. We plan to create a new generation of teachers who will be excellent in their profession, "he added.

Arvind Kejriwal announces the approval of Delhi Teachers University

Addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/Q7BwpAZOmq — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 20, 2021

While addressing the media person, Delhi CM explained, that the university will have four-year integrated teacher education programs including, BA-BEd; BSc-Ed; and BCom-BEd. Students who want to pursue teaching as a career can take admission to the university after passing Class 12.

Delhi Teachers University: DTU Admissions to begin from 2022-23, says Delhi govt

The admission procedure will start with the academic year 2022–23. While pursuing the course at Delhi Teacher's University, students will also get practical training throughout the 4 years of integrated courses at Delhi government schools, the chief minister added. Along with teaching, there will be research on various things, and the university will introduce the best teaching techniques in collaboration with international and national institutes. He added that Delhi Teachers' University is going to be a hub of excellence that will provide the best teachers to the nation.

Image: Shutterstock

(With Inputs from ANI)