AYUSH NEET Counselling: Registration Process Begins From Today; Here's How To Register

AYUSH NEET Counselling procedure has started today, January 29, 2022. Candidates who want to take admission in BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS courses can apply for registration by visiting the official website-aaccc.gov.in. Candidates must note that AACCC NEET counselling will be conducted in three rounds – Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round (Round 3), and the Final Stray Vacancy Round. There will be no fresh registration in the final stray vacancy round. The registration procedure will be open till February 2, 2022, at 11:55 pm.

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: here's how to register

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the online registration link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new login page would open, register using asked credentials, and generate your login credentials

Step 4: Log in using your credentials

Step 4: The AYUSH NEET UG Counselling round 1 application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Fill in the choices and lock them by carefully cross-checking and then submit your choices

Step 6: Take a printout of the application, if required.

AYUSH NEET Counselling: Document required for Ayush Admissions

NEET UG 2021 admit card NEET UG 2021 result Educational certificates like Class 10th and 12th mark sheet Caste certificate (if required) EWS certificate (if required) ID proof document like Aadhar card

AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 1 Result

As per the notice, AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021 round 1 result will be announced on February 5, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats will be required to report at the respective college between February 7 to 14, 2022 to confirm their candidature. AYUSH NEET counselling round 2 will begin from February 18.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)