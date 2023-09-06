Last Updated:

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Releasing On September 7

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will release the first seat allotment result for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 tomorrow, September 7.

Admissions
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Neet ug counselling 2023

Image: Unsplash


Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will release the first seat allotment result for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 tomorrow, September 7. Candidates who have registered for the first round of counselling will be able to check their allotment onmline at aaccc.gov.in. The provisional seat allotment result has already been published today, September 6.  Candidates can inform the AACCC, M/o Ayush in case of any discrepancy till 5 pm of September 6, 2023 through email- counselling-ayush@gov.in.

The candidates have to report to the allotted institutes from September 8 to September 13, 2023. There will be four rounds of counseling including one stray vacancy round for Govt./Govt. Aided/CU/NI.  After the 3rd round of counselling, the vacant seats of Deemed Universities and List of eligible candidates will be forwarded to Deemed Universities on November 6 to conduct the Stray Vacancy Round. The seats remaining vacant after the Stray Vacancy Round of AACCC counseling shall not be transferred/ sent back to the respective states.

How to check AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment 

  • Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link given on the home page.
  • Key in the required login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

READ | SBI Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 107 vacancies, application begins
READ | DU spot admission round announced for UG, B.Tech programmes, check dates here
READ | Important notice issued for SSC MTS candidates appearing in Delhi amid G20 summit
READ | AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule out, registration begins on September 1
READ | AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 registration begins, here's direct link

Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.

COMMENT