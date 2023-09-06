AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Releasing On September 7

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will release the first seat allotment result for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 tomorrow, September 7. Candidates who have registered for the first round of counselling will be able to check their allotment onmline at aaccc.gov.in. The provisional seat allotment result has already been published today, September 6. Candidates can inform the AACCC, M/o Ayush in case of any discrepancy till 5 pm of September 6, 2023 through email- counselling-ayush@gov.in.

The candidates have to report to the allotted institutes from September 8 to September 13, 2023. There will be four rounds of counseling including one stray vacancy round for Govt./Govt. Aided/CU/NI. After the 3rd round of counselling, the vacant seats of Deemed Universities and List of eligible candidates will be forwarded to Deemed Universities on November 6 to conduct the Stray Vacancy Round. The seats remaining vacant after the Stray Vacancy Round of AACCC counseling shall not be transferred/ sent back to the respective states.

How to check AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment