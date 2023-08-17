AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out, Registration Begins On September 1

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has released the AYUSH NEET UG counselling schedule 2023 on its official website- aaccc.gov.in. As per the schedule, the round 1 counselling registrations will begin on September 1. The last date to register for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling is September 4 (till 2 pm). Payment facility will be available till 05:00 PM of September 4, 2023.

Click here for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling schedule 2023

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling

The round 1 choice filling and locking facility will begin on September 2 and will end on September 4, 2023 (11.55 pm). Processing of seat allotment will be done from September 5 to September 6, 2023. The AYUSH NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 7, 2023 and candidates have to report to the allotted institutes from September 8 to September 13, 2023.

There will be four rounds of counseling including one stray vacancy round for Govt./Govt. Aided/CU/NI. After the 3rd round of counselling, the vacant seats of Deemed Universities and List of eligible candidates will be forwarded to Deemed Universities on November 6 to conduct the Stray Vacancy Round. The seats remaining vacant after the Stray Vacancy Round of AACCC counseling shall not be transferred/ sent back to the respective states.

About AYUSH NEET Counselling

AACCC, Ministry of Ayush shall conduct counseling for admission to AIQ seats of UG & PG courses under Government/Government aided, National Institutes, Central Universities and Deemed Universities of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy streams. The counseling for admission to AIQ seats of UG & PG courses of Private Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy Institutes shall be conducted by the respective counseling authority of State/UT Government.