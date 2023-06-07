BHU Admission 2023: Online Registrations Begin Today For BHU Entrance Test, Details Inside

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
BHU Admissions 2023: Banaras Hindu University will start the online registration process for admissions to undergraduate programmes today, June 7. Candidates willing to take admissions in BHU for the session 2023-24 will have to apply online. Those who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 will only be eligible for BHU admissions.
Students must visit the official website- bhuonline.in. "Admission will be based on the merit in the BHU-UET 2023 subject to fulfillment of eligibility requirements of the Course for which the candidate has applied," the BHU information bulletin reads. This year, the highest number of CUET-UG applications were received for Delhi University, followed by BHU and Allahabad University. UGC chairman said.
Maximum applications for CUET-UG were received from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Bihar, said UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. In the year 2022, 90 universities participated in CUET. The number has risen up to 240 universities this year.
