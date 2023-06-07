BHU Admission 2023: Online Registrations Begin Today For BHU Entrance Test, Details Inside

BHU Admissions 2023: Banaras Hindu University will start the online registration process for admissions to undergraduate programmes today, June 7. Candidates willing to take admissions in BHU for the session 2023-24 will have to apply online. Those who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 will only be eligible for BHU admissions.

Students must visit the official website- bhuonline.in. "Admission will be based on the merit in the BHU-UET 2023 subject to fulfillment of eligibility requirements of the Course for which the candidate has applied," the BHU information bulletin reads. This year, the highest number of CUET-UG applications were received for Delhi University, followed by BHU and Allahabad University. UGC chairman said.

BHU Admission 2023: Steps to Apply

Interested candidates should visit the Banaras Hindu University official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, the candidate should click on 'Registration of BHU (UET) 2021' or 'Registration for BHU (PET) 2023'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to fill out the application form.

Candidates will have to upload the required documents.

They will have to pay the application fee and click on submit option.

Candidates are advised to take screenshots or download and print a copy of the submitted form.

CUET UG Applications

Maximum applications for CUET-UG were received from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Bihar, said UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. In the year 2022, 90 universities participated in CUET. The number has risen up to 240 universities this year.