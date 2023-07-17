Last Updated:

BHU Admissions 2023: Registration Window For All UG Programmes Reopened, Direct Link Here

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has re-opened the registration window for candidates willing to apply for admission to BHU undergraduate (UG) programmes.

Nandini Verma
The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has re-opened the registration window for candidates willing to apply for admission to BHU undergraduate (UG) programmes. The registration portal has been reopened for all UG programmes. This has been done after the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results on July 15. Interested candidates can apply at the official BHU website — bhuonline.in.

“Following the announcement of CUET UG 2023 results by NTA, registration portal for admission to UG courses of Banaras Hindu University is live now. Applicants willing to take admission may register by visiting bhuonline.in,” BHU tweeted on Sunday.

BHU Admission 2023: Steps to Apply

  • Interested candidates should visit the Banaras Hindu University official website at www.bhuonline.in.
  • On the homepage, scroll down BHU UET registration section
  • Now click on UET online application link
  • Candidates will have to register themselves and upload the required documents.
  • They will have to pay the application fee and click on submit option.
  • Candidates are advised to take screenshots or download and print a copy of the submitted form.

Direct link to apply for BHU UG Admissions 2023

This year, the highest number of CUET-UG 2023 applications were received for Delhi University, followed by BHU and Allahabad University, UGC chairman had said. Maximum applications for CUET-UG from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Bihar. This year, a total of 16.85 lakh students registered. In the year 2022, 90 universities participated in CUET. The number has risen up to 240 universities this year.

