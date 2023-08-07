Last Updated:

BHU Admissions 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared, What's Next? Check Here

BHU Admissions 2023:  Banaras Hindu University (BHU) released the round 1 seat allotment list for undergraduate (UG) admission 2023 for regular students today.

Admissions
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
bhu admissions 2023

Image: BHU Twitter


BHU Admissions 2023:  Banaras Hindu University (BHU) released the round 1 seat allotment list for undergraduate (UG) admission 2023 for regular students on August 7. The list was scheduled to be out on August 5. However, it was delayed due to some reasons. Students who have registered for the BHU UG admissions can check the round 1 seat allotment list at the official BHU website — bhuonline.in.

 

First list for admission to various undergraduate programs has been released. The list for main campus, paid seats and affiliated colleges has been displayed on http://bhuonline.in. Fee deadline under first list is 08.08.2023," reads an official tweet by BHU.

READ | Highest applications for CUET-UG from UP, Delhi & Bihar for DU, BHU, Allahabad University

BHU UG Admissions 2023 round 1 seat allotment out. Whats's Next?

First Round Allotment-Result will be displayed on the Admission Portal of the Candidate immediately after the publication of result by the University. There are three possibilities.

READ | BHU Admission 2023: Online registrations begin today for BHU entrance test, details inside
  1. The candidate gets an ‘Offer of Admission’ to only one course – Even if he/she does not get his/her first preference, he/she has to accept the offer of admission to remain in the system. If he/she does not accept the ‘Offer of Admission’ within the payment deadline, the offer of admission will be withdrawn and he/she will be permanently out of the admission system of the University.
  2. Candidates getting offer of Admission for more than one course-A candidate who has applied for more than one course, if found eligible and in merit can get more than one offer. These offers will be in different faculties. Candidate has to choose the course which he/she prefers. Once, he/she chooses one course /prefers one course over other offered to him/her, the admission offered in all other courses offered to him/ her shall be permanently withdrawn. He/she will not be given opportunity to shift back to the course. Example- If a candidate gets offer of admission in (i) BA Social Science History (Hons) and (ii) B.Com (Hons) and he/she chooses BA Social Science History (Hons), his offer to join B.Com (Hons) will be permanently withdrawn. He/she shall be allowed to float only within BA Social Sciences.
  3. Candidate Not getting any ‘Offer of Admission’ – It is possible that if the merit of the candidate is low he is not getting ‘Offer of Admission’. In this case on the portal of students in the Course Allotment segment ‘Waitlisted’ will be shown. It is possible that a candidate who is waitlisted in one round is allotted a confirm seat in subsequent allotments. The candidates are therefore advised to regularly visit the student portal and check the status
READ | BHU Admissions 2023: Registration window for all UG programmes reopened, direct link here
READ | BHU Admissions 2023: Round 1 seat allotment list to be out today for regular students

Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.

COMMENT