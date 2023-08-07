BHU Admissions 2023: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared, What's Next? Check Here

BHU Admissions 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) released the round 1 seat allotment list for undergraduate (UG) admission 2023 for regular students on August 7. The list was scheduled to be out on August 5. However, it was delayed due to some reasons. Students who have registered for the BHU UG admissions can check the round 1 seat allotment list at the official BHU website — bhuonline.in.

First list for admission to various undergraduate programs has been released. The list for main campus, paid seats and affiliated colleges has been displayed on http://bhuonline.in. Fee deadline under first list is 08.08.2023," reads an official tweet by BHU.

BHU UG Admissions 2023 round 1 seat allotment out. Whats's Next?

First Round Allotment-Result will be displayed on the Admission Portal of the Candidate immediately after the publication of result by the University. There are three possibilities.