BHU PG Admissions 2023: Last Date To Make Corrections In Application Form Today

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has given a final opportunity to candidates who have made errors in their BHU PET registration forms. The application correction window is open. The last date to rectify the errors is today, August 21 till 11.59 pm.

The university has identified 1013 applicants whose forms have NTA data mismatches.

Click here to check the list of candidates who need to make corrections

“There is mismatch in NTA data and the details filled in by some candidates. Candidates whose NTA detail is given in the list must login to their portal and make corrections by clicking on Provide/Edit NTA Details button. Last date of correction is 21-08-2023 11:59 p.m. If correction is not made the candidature will stand cancelled," the official website reads.



Such candidates will have to log in to their portal and make the required changes by clicking on the Provide/Edit NTA Details button. Their candidature will be cancelled if the correction is not made before the deadline.

BHU PET Result 2023

BHU is expected to release the PET Result 2023 this week. Once the correction window is closed, BHU will soon release the PET result. Candidates can expect the same within two days. Earlier, BHU had announced that the PET results will be out after August 15. However, no exact date has been announced yet.