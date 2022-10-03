BHU UG Admission 2022: Last Day To Register Through CUET Today; Check Key Details

The registration process for admission at Banaras Hindu University, UG Courses 2022, will end today, October 3, 2022. All those candidates, who want to apply for undergraduate programmes, can do so by visiting the official website of BHU at bhuonline.in. Candidates must take note that the application submitted after the deadline will not be accepted in any case. It is to be noted that only those candidates who have appeared and qualified in the CUET UG 2022 exam are eligible to apply for admissions.

BHU UG Admission 2022: Here's how to apply for BHU Admissions

Step 1: In order to apply for BHU Admissions 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website - bhuonline.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, look for the UG Admissions tab and click on the link "Apply Online."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to sign in and get themselves registered using their CUET 2022 application number.

Step 4: Then, candidates will have to fill in the details in the application form.

In the next step, the documents should be uploaded.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Candidates can print the results for future reference.

Documents required for BHU UG Admissions 2022

CUET 2022 scorecard Class 10th certificate Class 12th certificate Caste certificate and PwD certificate, if applicable

More Details

Before submitting the form, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200. The choice filling and selection of programmes will begin on October 26. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official websiet for fresh updates and more information.

