Bihar BCECEB Revises UGMAC Seat Allotment Schedule, Check Here

Bihar BCECEB: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has revised the schedule for UGMAC seat allotments in medical colleges of Bihar. The first round of document verification for the Undergraduate Medical Admissions Counseling (UGMAC) 2021 will begin from February 2. Earlier, the nomination process was to be conducted till February 5, but the Board has revised the schedule and extended the date of nomination till February 7.

Notably, the board has changed the second-round enrollment schedule. As per the latest notice, the result of seat allotment on the basis of the second round will be released on February 18. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released on February 10, 2022. Candidates must note that they can download the allotment letter for this from February 18 to February 24, 2022. At the same time, enrollment and document verification under this round will be held from February 21 to 24, 2019. Earlier, on the basis of the second round, admission and document verification were scheduled to be held from February 11 to 13. Medical college

Bihar BCECEB UGMAC Seat Allotment Result: Check Important Points

Event Scheduled date Revised date 1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date February 1, 2022 -- Downloading of Allotment order and Choice Upgradation (1st Round) February 1 to 5 February 1 to 7 Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round) February 2 to 5 February 2 to 7 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date February 10 February 18 Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round) February 10 to 13, 2022 February 18 to 24 Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round) February 11 to 13 February 21 to 24



