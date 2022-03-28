Bihar DElEd 2021-23: BSEB D.El.Ed Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: The registrations for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) for the academic year 2021-23 has been started by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The Bihar DElEd application form link has been activated on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com and the registrations will end on April 8, 2022.

Interested candidates must know that the BSEB DElEd registration process will be completed online by schools. Therefore, students will have to apply through their respective school principals. In order to get themselves regsiered, students will have to pay application fee of Rs 400. The steps which they will have to follow for registration have been mentioned below.

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: Follow these steps for registration

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘registration’ link

Step 3: On the redirected page, click on the link for ‘view/download registration form’ under the ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (face to face )’ section.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the Bihar DElEd registration form

Step 5: Then on the printed blank form, fill in the required details

Step 6: Submit the form to the respective school along with the registration fee.

Bihar Board DElEd 2021-23 Application: Check important dates here

Bseb deled registration has been started on March 28, 2022

The deadline to register will end on April 8, 2022

The dummy registration form will be released on April 11, 2022

To rectify any changes in this dummy registration form, candidates will have time till April 13, 2022

BSEB DELEd 1st & 2nd year results 2019-21 out

In the first week of March, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) D.El.Ed Result 2022 for 1st Year & 2nd Year Face-to-Face Exam 2019- 2021 was released by the Bihar School Examination Board. To check the Bihar DELEd result, students will have to use their roll number and roll code. The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the results of the Diploma in Elementary Education 1st Year 2020–22 and the 2nd Year Exam of Session (2019–21). The examination will commence on September 20 and end on September 24, 2022, in written mode under COVID protocols.