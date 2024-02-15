Advertisement

BITS Pilani has announced the establishment of BITS Design School (BITSDES), focusing on a future-oriented design curriculum integrating technology, business, and entrepreneurship.

As per a press release from BITS Pilani, the Mumbai-based design school, BITSDES, will commence a four-year, residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) program in the academic year 2024-25. Following this, the school plans to introduce a Master’s Degree program and a Faculty Development program for Design Educators over the next two years.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor of BITS Pilani, stated, "Design is increasingly pivotal in addressing the complexities of the new age. BITS Design School will reimagine design education with a bold, trans-disciplinary, competency-based approach, and embrace avenues where design can positively impact people, businesses, and the world."

According to the media release, students enrolled at BITSDES will have the advantage of accessing the 1,80,000+ BITS Pilani Alumni Network spread across 55 countries. Admissions for the inaugural class are set to open on February 26, 2024.

