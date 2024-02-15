English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

BITS Pilani launches BIT Design School in Mumbai, BITSDES Admissions to begin on Feb 26

Mumbai-based design school, BITSDES, will commence a four-year, residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) program in the academic year 2024-25.

Nandini Verma
BITS Pilani
BITS Pilani | Image:BITS Pilani
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

BITS Pilani has announced the establishment of BITS Design School (BITSDES), focusing on a future-oriented design curriculum integrating technology, business, and entrepreneurship.

As per a press release from BITS Pilani, the Mumbai-based design school, BITSDES, will commence a four-year, residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) program in the academic year 2024-25. Following this, the school plans to introduce a Master’s Degree program and a Faculty Development program for Design Educators over the next two years.

Advertisement

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor of BITS Pilani, stated, "Design is increasingly pivotal in addressing the complexities of the new age. BITS Design School will reimagine design education with a bold, trans-disciplinary, competency-based approach, and embrace avenues where design can positively impact people, businesses, and the world."

According to the media release, students enrolled at BITSDES will have the advantage of accessing the 1,80,000+ BITS Pilani Alumni Network spread across 55 countries. Admissions for the inaugural class are set to open on February 26, 2024.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lisa To Guru Randhawa, Singers Set To Turn Actors In 2024

    Galleries9 minutes ago

  2. Designer Sanjukta Dutta To Showcase Her Collection At Milan Fashion Week

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  3. Shriya Saran’s Metallic Golden Dress

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Yami Gautam Says There Is No Point In Justifying The Film Article 370

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. BJP National Council Meet at Bharat Mandapam From February 17: RS Prasad

    Lok Sabha Elections16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo