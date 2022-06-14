BITS Pilani Opens Admission Window For Work-Integrated Learning Programmes

BITS Pilani executive program: The admission process for Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) for working professionals has been opened by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS Pilani. The BITS Pilani WILP for working professionals is an on-campus programme and approved by UGC. The last date to register for BITS Pilani's Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) is June 27, 2022.

BITS Pilani opens admission for Work-Integrated Learning Programmes

Candidates can apply online for BITS Pilani's Work Integrated Learning Programmes by visiting the official website - bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in. According to BITS Pilani, so far, more than one lakh professionals have graduated through WILP with industry-relevant higher education certificates. Currently, more than 35,000 students are enrolled in more than 35 programmes that WILP offers. The work-integrated learning programmes from BITS Pilani stand out significantly from any distance learning, eLearning, part-time, or correspondence programmes, and follow innovative learning methodology and an industry-relevant curriculum, according to the statement issued by the institute.

WILP follows a work-integrated approach that includes allowing access to virtual and remote labs, digital learning tools, recorded lectures, lab content, and programme handouts to the professionals. They can also engage with distinguished faculty members using interactive and technology-enabled learning modes. Also, there is enough scope for dissertation and project work around real-world scenarios and continuous assessment. One of the main objectives of WILP is to help working professionals gather in-depth experiential learning, thereby enabling them to stand out with improved skills, knowledge, and experience by the end of their programs. While speaking to media professionals Professor G Sundar, Director, Off-Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani, said “Over the last four decades, BITS Pilani WILP has been a leader in introducing novel curricula and pioneering pedagogical practices, while always prioritizing the success of its students (the working professionals).”

“Our work integrated learning programmes are constantly reviewed and strengthened .. enables the students to adroitly address the changing requirements of the industry, sector, and/or company, where they are employed, and enhance their professional contributions, even as they acquire additional qualifications,” the Director added.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)