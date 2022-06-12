BITSAT 2022 Admission: Last Date To Apply Today, Here's Direct Link

BITSAT 2022 Registration: The application process for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 will close today, June 12. Interested candidates can fill out the BITSAT 2022 application form by visiting the official website of BITS Pilani. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at bitsadmission.com. Every year, the BITSAT is conducted by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science for admission of eligible candidates to all undergraduate programs in the institute. According to the schedule, BITS Pilani will conduct session 1 of BITSAT 2022 between July 2 and July 9, while the BITSAT session 2 exam will be conducted from August 3 to 7, 2022. The BITSAT 2022 entrance test will be held in online mode.

“Applications are invited for registering into BITSAT-2022, the only online admission test for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs in BITS Pilani campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad,” according to a statement on the official website.

BIT Admission form 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for BIT Admission candidates need to visit the official website -- bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Please Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022 " link

" link Step 3: Now, candidates must read all the instructions carefully

Step 4: Then, click on the "Allow me to apply online" option

Step 5: Candidates are also required to complete the registration process for BITSAT 2022 and generate the login credentials

Step 6: Upload all the required documents

Step 7 Now, complete the application fee payment process

Step 8: Submit the application form

Step 8: Take a printout of the application for future needs

NOTE: It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)