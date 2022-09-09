BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 208 Posts; Know How To Apply

The Bihar Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for the post of Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the schedule, the registration process started today, September 9, 2022, and will end on September 28, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 208 posts will be filled in the department. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step procedure to apply for the Asst Professor posts.

BPSC Asst Professor Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

All those candidates, who want to apply for the posts, should have a BE, B.Tech, B.S., or Integrated M.Tech in computer science and engineering with a first-class or equivalent degree.

Age limit

The candidate's age should not be less than 21 years old.

Application fees

General / OBC/ Other State: 750/-

SC / ST / PH: 200/-

Female Candidate (Bihar Dom.): 200/-

Candidates must take note that the payment of the application fees should be done only through online mode. Candidates can make the payment through a debit card, a credit card, net banking, etc.

BPSC Asst Professor Recruitment Official Notice - Click Here

BPSC Asst Professor Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply for the vacancies

Step 1: To apply for the BPSC Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Apply Online" button.

Step 3: Then, click on the "Assistant Professor Application Link."

Step 4: Now, log in and apply for the exam.

Step 5: Candidates are required to fill out the application form.

Step 6: Finally, pay the fee and return the form.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to visit the official website of BPSC - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative