British Council Announces STEM Scholarships For Women; Here's Direct Link To Apply

British Council Stem Scholarship: The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, is offering scholarship opportunities for female candidates from Asia and America in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM). Interested and eligible women candidates can register their names and can register before March 31 by visiting the official website of the British Council. Candidates must note that the application procedure would start from February 14 to 10 April 10, 2022, varies on various courses.

Notably, more than 100 scholarships are available for women from Asia, but only 65 scholarships have been reserved for women candidates from India and other South Asian countries. Last year, a total of 119 scholars enrolled in the scholarship course, 19 of whom were from India. STEM women scholars from India can apply for the master’s courses and early academic fellowships across 13 UK universities in courses like data science, environmental science, engineering, public health systems, information technology, renewable energy, energy management, and project management.

British Council STEM Scholarship: Eligibility