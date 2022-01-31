Last Updated:

British Council Announces STEM Scholarships For Women; Here's Direct Link To Apply

British Council, the UK’s international organization for educational opportunities and cultural relations, is offering scholarship opportunities for women.

Written By
Amrit Burman
British Council

Image: Unsplash


British Council Stem Scholarship: The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, is offering scholarship opportunities for female candidates from Asia and America in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM). Interested and eligible women candidates can register their names and can register before March 31 by visiting the official website of the British Council. Candidates must note that the application procedure would start from February 14 to 10 April 10, 2022, varies on various courses.

Notably, more than 100 scholarships are available for women from Asia, but only 65 scholarships have been reserved for women candidates from India and other South Asian countries. Last year, a total of 119 scholars enrolled in the scholarship course, 19 of whom were from India. STEM women scholars from India can apply for the master’s courses and early academic fellowships across 13 UK universities in courses like data science, environmental science, engineering, public health systems, information technology, renewable energy, energy management, and project management. 

British council scholarship, here's the direct link to apply - British council stem scholarship

British Council STEM Scholarship: Eligibility

  • Women who are ready to study in the UK for the academic year from September/October 2022–2023.
  • Women candidates who can demonstrate a need for financial support.
  • Candidates must have an undergraduate degree that will enable them to gain access to one of the pre-selected postgraduate courses at a UK university.
  • All those candidates who are active in the field with work experience and have a keen interest in their subject.
  • Candidates who are willing to engage as committed British Council scholarship alumni.
READ | SWAYAM July 2021 Exam: Extended payment window closes today; See how to register
READ | Assam Combined Competitive Main Exam 2022; APSC releases exam schedule; Check here
READ | BSEB Bihar Board inter exam 2022 begins tomorrow, over 13 lakh candidates to appear
READ | Tamil Nadu student clears NEET exam twice; urges Govt for financial aid to study medicine
READ | SAT 2022 India: Registration to end soon, exam in March; Check eligibility & fees here
Tags: British Council, STEM, scholarship
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND