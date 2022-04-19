BSE Odisha Releases HSC Admit Card 2022 For Class 10; Check How To Download Online

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, on April 19, released the High School Certificate (HSC) admit card of the second Summative Assessment 2022 for class 10. The BSE Odisha HSC 2022 admit cards for the final exams can be downloaded from the official website after feeding in the required credentials. You can also follow the following steps to download your admit card online.

How to download BSE Odisha HSC Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in

Search for the 'latest updates' section on the website's homepage and look for HSC admit card for class 10

Click on the HSC SA-II Admit Card option to get directed to a new page

The website would request for credentials of students such as school code and password to login to their account

Feed in the credentials to get directed to the 'download' option

Download the admit card and print it out if required

It is worth noting that some students might face difficulty in downloading the admit card directly. In that case, students are advised to contact their respective schools to obtain the necessary documents. Ahead of the exams, BSE Odisha has also released certain guidelines which it advises should be followed by students at their respective exam centres.

BSE guidelines for HSC Class 10 SA-II

Students have been advised to reach their respective centres at least half hour before the examination begins.

Carrying a physical copy of the BSE Odisha admit card is mandatory at the day of the examination.

Students are also advised to get their admit cards signed by the head of their schools before the commencement of the exam.

Carrying electronic devices such as calculators and mobile phones inside the exam hall are strictly prohibited and a violation entails strict action.

In addition to this, students are also advised to carry their own stationary as sharing will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

Image: Shutterstock