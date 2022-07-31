CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore Releases Notification, Registration To Begin On August 3

CAT 2022 Date: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) has released a notification related to Common Admission Test (CAT 2022). The notification which has been released on July 31 mentions that the management entrance test will be conducted on November 27, 2022. The registration for CAT is scheduled to begin on August 3, 2022. Interested candidates will have to get themselves registered on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below.

Candidates should know that the application link will be deactivated on September 14, 2022. The admit cards will be released on October 27, 2022. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to management programmes at IIMs, and other participating B-Schools across the country.

IIM CAT: Check eligibility criteria here

To be eligible to apply for CAT, students must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a recognised university.

However, final-year students awaiting graduation are also eligible to apply.

50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA is required for CAT enrollment.

A minimum of 40% marks is required for students applying under SC/ST/PWD categories.

CAT 2022 notification: Check highlights here

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 1900 as the application fee. Reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 950 as an application key.

The admission test will include a total of 66 questions divided into 3 sections: VARC, DILR, and QA.

The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes and candidates will get 3 marks for the correct answer For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted.

How to register for IIM CAT 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on CAT 2021 registration link

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to register and create their ID and password

Step 4: Then they should log in using their login ID and password

Step 5: Then they should fill in the CAT 2022 registration form carefully

Step 6: Pay the CAT application fee and submit your form

About CAT

CAT is a national-level MBA/PGDM entrance test held for admission of students to 20 IIMs across the country. Notably, scores secured by the candidates in the CAT scores are accepted by over 1000 B-schools. It is believed to be one of the toughest examinations every year. Around 2,00,000 candidates apply for the CAT exam to get admission to more than 5000 MBA/PGDM seats. Admission to IIMs is based on the CAT score and percentile.