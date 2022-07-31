CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore Releases Notification, Registration To Begin On August 3

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CAT 2022 Date: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) has released a notification related to Common Admission Test (CAT 2022). The notification which has been released on July 31 mentions that the management entrance test will be conducted on November 27, 2022. The registration for CAT is scheduled to begin on August 3, 2022. Interested candidates will have to get themselves registered on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below.
Candidates should know that the application link will be deactivated on September 14, 2022. The admit cards will be released on October 27, 2022. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to management programmes at IIMs, and other participating B-Schools across the country.
CAT is a national-level MBA/PGDM entrance test held for admission of students to 20 IIMs across the country. Notably, scores secured by the candidates in the CAT scores are accepted by over 1000 B-schools. It is believed to be one of the toughest examinations every year. Around 2,00,000 candidates apply for the CAT exam to get admission to more than 5000 MBA/PGDM seats. Admission to IIMs is based on the CAT score and percentile.