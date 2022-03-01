'CBSE Class 1 Admission Age Will Be 5 Years' Says Kerala CBSE School Management Body

CBSE Admissions for Class 1: The Kerala CBSE School Management Association has decided that the age of admission to Class 1 will remain 5 years in all CBSE schools this academic year. Issuing an official statement, Kerala CBSE School Management Association confirmed that the age of admission in Class 1 will be 5 years after several reports emerged on social media claiming that the age criterion was revised to 6 years for students.

Kendra Vidyala Sangathan had earlier announced that a child must be 6 years old (as of March 31) in the academic year 2022–23 in which admission is sought for Class 1. This decision however had sparked outrage among parents who were waiting to enroll their five-year-old children in Class 1 in KVs, as the parents were planning to seek court intervention in the matter. There were reports that several CBSE schools in Kerala would implement the revised age criterion, which created a lot of confusion among parents.

It is pertinent to mention here that the minimum age for Class 1 admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools will be six years as part of the National Education Policy, but the Kerala government is soon likely to release a notification regarding the change of age in the admission criteria in Kerala. According to CBSE National Council Secretary-General Dr Indira Rajan, the age for a child to take admission to pre-KG can be three years.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative