CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay Extends Deadline To Apply For UCEED, CEED Exams; See Details

The last date to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2023) and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED 2023) has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. Earlier, the last date to apply was November 4, and now candidates can apply for admission until November 9, 2022. Candidates can submit their applications on the official websites, ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. As per the official notice released, the last date to apply without late fees is November 9, 2022, and with late fees, it is November 16, 2022, for both entrance examinations.

CEED, UCEED 2023: Application Fees

General category candidates would be required to pay an application fee of Rs 3,600.

Candidates from the SC, ST categories and Female candidates are required to submit a fee of Rs 1,800.

The late fee for the UCEED 20234 and CEED 2023 registration is an extra Rs. 500.

The last date to apply for the exam with late fee is November 16, 2022.

CEED, UCEED 2023: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the CEED, UCEED 2023, candidates are required to visit the official websites at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link provided for the registration window.

Step 3: Register or log in using your email ID and password.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload all documents required.

Step 5: Pay the application fees for the entrance exams and submit the form.

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

IIT Bombay will release the admit card for the UCEED 2023 Exam from January 13, 2023, onwards. Once released, candidates will be able to download it by visiting the official website. Both the CEED 2023 exam and the UCEED 2023 exam are scheduled to be conducted on the same day, January 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon.

