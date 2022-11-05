CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay Extends Deadline To Apply For UCEED, CEED Exams; See Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
The last date to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2023) and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED 2023) has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay. Earlier, the last date to apply was November 4, and now candidates can apply for admission until November 9, 2022. Candidates can submit their applications on the official websites, ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. As per the official notice released, the last date to apply without late fees is November 9, 2022, and with late fees, it is November 16, 2022, for both entrance examinations.
IIT Bombay will release the admit card for the UCEED 2023 Exam from January 13, 2023, onwards. Once released, candidates will be able to download it by visiting the official website. Both the CEED 2023 exam and the UCEED 2023 exam are scheduled to be conducted on the same day, January 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon.