CEED, UCEED Registration 2023 Without Late Fee Closes Today; Check Steps

Today is the last day for the candidates to register without a late fee for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED). In order to register for the CEED, candidates are required to visit official websites and submit their forms. In case candidates fail to register today, they can register between October 10 and 16 by paying a late fee. As per the schedule, both the CEED and UCEED 2023 exams will take place on January 22, 2023, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm.

Notably, the CEED 2022 examination is being conducted for admission of the candidates to MDes and programmes offered by IISc Bangalore and the IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kanpur, and Roorkee, among other institutes. The UCEED examination is being held for the admission of candidates to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Eligibility

All those students who have passed Class 12 (or its equivalent) in 2022 or will appear in 2023 in any stream (science, commerce, or arts & humanities) are eligible to appear for UCEED 2023.

CEED UCEED Registration 2023: Here's how to register for CEED and UCEED 2023

Step 1: In order to register for CEED or UCEED 2023, candidates are required to visit the official websites of UCEED (uceed.iitb.ac.in) and CEED (ceed.iitb.ac.in).

Step 2: Then, click on the registration portal link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their email and click on "register."

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and upload documents accordingly.

Step 5: In this next step, pay the CEED and UCEED registration fees.

Step 6: Now, submit the application form.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the application for future reference.

