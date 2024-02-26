Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Center Mandates Minimum Age for Class 1 Admission at 6 Years Across India From 2024-25 Session

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has mandated that the minimum age requirement for Class 1 admission be six years old across all states and union territories.

School Students
School Students | Image:PTI
As school admissions for the academic year 2024–25 approach, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has mandated that the minimum age requirement for Class 1 admission be six years old. This directive follows the guidelines outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to standardize the age criteria across India.

On Sunday, the MoE sent letters to state governments and union territories (UTs), urging them to adhere to the policy and ensure that only students aged 6 or above are admitted to Grade 1. In their correspondence, the department referenced two previous letters from March 31, 2021, and February 9, 2023, which emphasized the need for alignment with both NEP 2020 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

“Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, in a letter dated 15.02.2024, with reference to D.O. letter No. 9-2/20- IS-3 dated 31.03.2021 followed by D.O. letter of even number dated 09.02.2023, requested all states/UTs to ensure that the age of admission to Grade 1 is 6+ years from the 2024-25 session onwards. This is as per the provisions in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009,” Department of Education, Union Govt of India tweeted on Sunday. 

States and UTs have been given until February 20, 2024, to report back on their progress towards implementing these changes. The MoE expects that all regions will have complied with the new age requirements before the start of the next academic session.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

