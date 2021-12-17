Central Bank SO Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 214 Posts Extended Till Dec 30

Central Bank SO Recruitment 2021: Central Bank has released a notification related to recruitment for SO posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 214 candidates will be selected. The notification released reads that the last date to fill the application form has been extended. Earlier the last date to apply was December 17 which has been extended till December 30, 2021. The official notice that has been released on December 16 reads that candidates will be able to submit the application form till December 30, 2021. Candiadtes must know that there has been no change in all other terms and notification. For more information related to 214 vacancies, candidates can visit the official website inb.centralbank.net.in.

Official website reads, "THE LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF ONLINE APPLICATION STANDS REVISED TO 30.12.2021(Thursday) All other terms of our Notification dated 23.11.2021 remains the same. Candidates are advised to regularly visit Bank’s website for updates/notices /instructions"

Central Bank SO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

As per revised schedule, the last date to apply is December 30, 2021.

Earlier the last date to apply was December 17, 2021.

The admit cards are expected to be out on January 11, 2022.

Online examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2022 (Tentative).

Interested candidates who have not applied yet can fill the application form on the official website now. Students will first have to register themselves and then fill the application form. Candidates will then have to upload documents such as photographs, Signature, and other documents. In order to submit the form, candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 850. The payment can be done online through debit or credit card or net banking. Candidates are further advised to keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

Candidates will be selected for the post of Data Scientist/ CM-Scale IV, Financial Analyst/ Manager-Scale II, Information Technology/ AGM-Scale V, Income Tax Officer, and others. Further, as per the official notice which has been released, two new categories of Credit Officer Scale-II and Economist Scale-II. The minimum age to apply is 20 years and the upper age limit is 35 years as on September 30, 2021. Candidates must go through the detailed official notification before applying for the above mentioned posts.