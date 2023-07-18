Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Begins, Here's How To Register Online

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh has begun the registrations for NEET UG counselling 2023 for the academic session 2023-2024. Candidates who wish to take admission to MBBS/BDS and BHMS courses in a college in Chandigarh can apply online at its official website, gmch.gov.in. The registration window will close at 5.30 pm on July 25.
Candidates who have passed NEET UG 2023 can only register for this counselling. They will have to choose their preferred courses and college combination. A detailed schedule will be released in due course of time. Check application fee and other details here.
