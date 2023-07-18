Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Begins, Here's How To Register Online

The Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh has begun the registrations for NEET UG counselling 2023 for the academic session 2023-2024. Candidates who wish to take admission to MBBS/BDS and BHMS courses in a college in Chandigarh can apply online at its official website, gmch.gov.in. The registration window will close at 5.30 pm on July 25.

Candidates who have passed NEET UG 2023 can only register for this counselling. They will have to choose their preferred courses and college combination. A detailed schedule will be released in due course of time. Check application fee and other details here.

Chandigarh NEET UG counselling: Application fee

For SC category 1000/- + Bank Charges, if any.

or General & other categories 2,000/- + Bank Charges, if any.

For Foreign Indian Student / NRI Category 14,000/- + Bank Charges, if any.

Documents Required

NEET (UG)-2023 Result card. Matriculation certificate showing the date of birth or birth certificate issued by Govt. Authority. Passing Certificate of 10th Class. Passing certificate of 10+1 or other qualifying examination. Detailed marks sheet of 10+2 or other qualifying examination. Applicable Certificate for candidates applying against UT Chandigarh Pool Seats for MBBS/ BHMS (Appendix A1 / A2 / A3 / A4 as applicable) Undertaking /affidavit that the candidate has not opted and claimed benefit of residence in any other State/UT other than Chandigarh (Appendix A5) Reserved category certificate as applicable (Appendix C) Person with Disability (PWD) certificate as applicable.

How to register for Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling