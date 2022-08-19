Chhattisgarh Board Extends Deadline For Class 9 To 12 Registration Till This Date

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
CGBSE registration 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of School Education, also known as CGBSE, has extended the registration deadline for schools and private candidates. It is for registration into Classes 9 to 12. Earlier the last date to register was August 16 which has been extended to August 31, 2022. The notice regarding the deadline extension has been uploaded on the official website cgbse.nic.in.
The registrations for regular candidates can be done through their respective schools. However, private candidates must register themselves with the Chhattisgarh Board on the official website. The steps that candidates will have to follow to get themselves registered are mentioned below.
As per the notice released by the CGBSE, registration and admission for regular students will be managed by their respective schools. Therefore, regular students seeking admission to 9th to 12th Class need to contact their respective school authorities to complete the registration process. On the other hand, private candidates who would be applying for the exam externally, will be required to appear for the exam on their own using the official website