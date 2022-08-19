Chhattisgarh Board Extends Deadline For Class 9 To 12 Registration Till This Date

CGBSE registration 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of School Education, also known as CGBSE, has extended the registration deadline for schools and private candidates. It is for registration into Classes 9 to 12. Earlier the last date to register was August 16 which has been extended to August 31, 2022. The notice regarding the deadline extension has been uploaded on the official website cgbse.nic.in.

The registrations for regular candidates can be done through their respective schools. However, private candidates must register themselves with the Chhattisgarh Board on the official website. The steps that candidates will have to follow to get themselves registered are mentioned below.

Chhattisgarh Board registration 2022: Check important dates

Earlier the deadline to apply for class 9-12 admission was August 16, 2022

Now, the deadline to apply has been extended till August 31, 2022

Admission date has not been announced yet

CGBSE Registrations 2022: Follow these steps to fill the application form

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link given for the online application form

Step 3: Download and fill out all the details on the application form

Step 4: Attach all the documents required such as scanned copies of signatures, photographs, etc.

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Candidates should take a printout for future references.

Regular Candidates to Register via Schools

As per the notice released by the CGBSE, registration and admission for regular students will be managed by their respective schools. Therefore, regular students seeking admission to 9th to 12th Class need to contact their respective school authorities to complete the registration process. On the other hand, private candidates who would be applying for the exam externally, will be required to appear for the exam on their own using the official website