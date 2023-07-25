Last Updated:

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: Registration Begins For MBBS, BDS Courses

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has begun the registrations for NEET UG Counselling 2023 under state quota today, July 25. Detailed schedule is out. Aspirants can apply online at cgdme.admissions.nic.in. Full details here.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023

14:36 IST, July 25th 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Information Bulletin out

DME Chhattisgarh has released the NEET UG Counselling information bulletin. Click here to check it.

14:36 IST, July 25th 2023
NEET Counselling stray vacancy round

State Stray Vacancy Round for State contributed seats will be conducted by CGDME in compliance to Hon’ble Supreme Court judgement in Dar-Us-Slam Educational Trust Vs Medical Council Of India WPS Civil no. 267/2017 according to which Merit list containing Ten times the number of seats left in individual institutes will be sent to the respective college for scrutiny and admission before the last date of counseling as per National Medical Commision/ Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

There will be no Fresh Registration of Candidates in Final Stray Vacancy Round.

14:36 IST, July 25th 2023
Process of Mop-up round

Fresh choice filling of Mop Up Round

Publication of result of Mop Up Round on CGDME counseling website

Reporting at the Allotted Medical/ Dental College after Mop Up Round

14:36 IST, July 25th 2023
Who is eligible for mop-up round?

1. All registered candidates who have not been allotted any seat after the end of Page 7 of 7 Round 2 and thus not admitted in any institute.

2. Only those candidates who have been admitted in Govt Dental or Private Dental Colleges for getting admission in Medical Colleges are eligible.

3. For admission in Govt Dental or Private dental colleges, only those candidates remaining unallotted after round-2 are eligible for appearing in Mop up round

14:36 IST, July 25th 2023
NEET Counselling Round 2 process

a) Exercising fresh choices

b) Publication of result of Round-2 on CGDME counseling website.

c) Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against Round 2

d) There will be forfeiture of security fees if a candidate is allotted an institute in round-2 (Govt or Private medical colleges) and he does not want to get admission or he gets admitted and resigns after that. He will also be ineligible for further round of counseling.

14:36 IST, July 25th 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling: Round 1 process

a) Main counseling Registration which will include payment of NonRefundable application fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made and only if candidate is found eligible for refund of security deposit).

b) Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices.

c) Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

d) Publication of result of Round-1on CGDME counseling website

e) Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College: Candidates who have Page 6 of 7 been allotted a seat in round-1 can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college and get their documents verified by the scrutiny committee of Allotted Institute.

f) A candidate who has been allotted an institute (medical/dental) and unable to get his/her documents scutinized by the scrutiny committee or found unsuccessful will be ineligible for any futher round of counseling.

g) Admission at the allotted institute after successful scrutiny: After being successful in scrutiny of documents, taking admission is mandatory for candidates who have been allotted Govt Medical College only.

h) In case a candidate is allotted Private Medical or Govt Dental college or Private Dental College, the candidate is required to get document scrutiny only and they may choose to not getting admitted. However, they must give option for UPGRADATION if they want to upgrade to better preference.

i) All candidates can exercise their right to free exit without forfeiture of security deposit in Round 1 Only.

13:18 IST, July 25th 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling registration link active

DME Chhattisgarh has activated the NEET UG counselling registration link. Click here to register and fill your choices. 

13:07 IST, July 25th 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling: Stray vacancy round schedule

Process of seat allotment - September 29

Scrutiny Process - September 29 to 30

Admission Process - September 29 to 30 till 5 pm

13:02 IST, July 25th 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling: Mop-up round schedule

Choice filling and Locking -September 17 to 21

Process of seat allotment - September 22 to 23

Result publish- September 24

Scrutiny Process - September 24 to 27

Admission Process - September 24 to 28 till 5 pm

 

13:00 IST, July 25th 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling: Round 2 schedule

Choice filling and Locking - August 26 to 31

Process of seat allotment - September 1 to 2

Result publish- September 3 

Scrutiny Process - September 4 to 9

Admission Process - September 4 to 10 till 5 pm

 

12:57 IST, July 25th 2023
Chhattisgarh MBBS, BDS Counselling: Round 1 Schedule

Registration and payment - July 25 to August 1 

Choice filling and Locking - July 25 to August 1

Process of seat allotment - August 4 to 5

Result publish- August 6

Scrutiny Process - August 7 to 16

Admission Process - August 7 to 17 till 5 pm

12:55 IST, July 25th 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling to be held in 4 rounds

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling will be done in two rounds with one mop-up round and one stray-vacancy round. 

12:55 IST, July 25th 2023
How to register for CG NEET UG Counselling
  • Visit the official website - https://cgdme.admissions.nic.in/
  • Under 'Notifications' tab, click on the link that reads, 'CLICK HERE FOR ONLINE COUNSELLING OF MBBS/BDS DEGREE COURSE 2023-2024 SESSION'
  • Then click on the 'Login' tab
  • Log in using your registration number 
  • Fill out the registration form for CG NEET UG counselling
  • Upload the required documents 
  • Pay the fees and submit.
12:55 IST, July 25th 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling schedule out

DME, Chhattisgarh has released the NEET UG Counselling schedule for state quota. As per the schedule, the registrations will begin on July 25 and end on August 1. Click here for schedule. 

12:55 IST, July 25th 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration begins today

The Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration will begin today, July 25. The window will open at 1 pm. 

