DME Chhattisgarh has released the NEET UG Counselling information bulletin. Click here to check it.
State Stray Vacancy Round for State contributed seats will be conducted by CGDME in compliance to Hon’ble Supreme Court judgement in Dar-Us-Slam Educational Trust Vs Medical Council Of India WPS Civil no. 267/2017 according to which Merit list containing Ten times the number of seats left in individual institutes will be sent to the respective college for scrutiny and admission before the last date of counseling as per National Medical Commision/ Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.
There will be no Fresh Registration of Candidates in Final Stray Vacancy Round.
Fresh choice filling of Mop Up Round
Publication of result of Mop Up Round on CGDME counseling website
Reporting at the Allotted Medical/ Dental College after Mop Up Round
1. All registered candidates who have not been allotted any seat after the end of Page 7 of 7 Round 2 and thus not admitted in any institute.
2. Only those candidates who have been admitted in Govt Dental or Private Dental Colleges for getting admission in Medical Colleges are eligible.
3. For admission in Govt Dental or Private dental colleges, only those candidates remaining unallotted after round-2 are eligible for appearing in Mop up round
a) Exercising fresh choices
b) Publication of result of Round-2 on CGDME counseling website.
c) Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against Round 2
d) There will be forfeiture of security fees if a candidate is allotted an institute in round-2 (Govt or Private medical colleges) and he does not want to get admission or he gets admitted and resigns after that. He will also be ineligible for further round of counseling.
a) Main counseling Registration which will include payment of NonRefundable application fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made and only if candidate is found eligible for refund of security deposit).
b) Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices.
c) Process of Seat Allotment Round-1
d) Publication of result of Round-1on CGDME counseling website
e) Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College: Candidates who have Page 6 of 7 been allotted a seat in round-1 can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college and get their documents verified by the scrutiny committee of Allotted Institute.
f) A candidate who has been allotted an institute (medical/dental) and unable to get his/her documents scutinized by the scrutiny committee or found unsuccessful will be ineligible for any futher round of counseling.
g) Admission at the allotted institute after successful scrutiny: After being successful in scrutiny of documents, taking admission is mandatory for candidates who have been allotted Govt Medical College only.
h) In case a candidate is allotted Private Medical or Govt Dental college or Private Dental College, the candidate is required to get document scrutiny only and they may choose to not getting admitted. However, they must give option for UPGRADATION if they want to upgrade to better preference.
i) All candidates can exercise their right to free exit without forfeiture of security deposit in Round 1 Only.
DME Chhattisgarh has activated the NEET UG counselling registration link. Click here to register and fill your choices.
Process of seat allotment - September 29
Scrutiny Process - September 29 to 30
Admission Process - September 29 to 30 till 5 pm
Choice filling and Locking -September 17 to 21
Process of seat allotment - September 22 to 23
Result publish- September 24
Scrutiny Process - September 24 to 27
Admission Process - September 24 to 28 till 5 pm
Choice filling and Locking - August 26 to 31
Process of seat allotment - September 1 to 2
Result publish- September 3
Scrutiny Process - September 4 to 9
Admission Process - September 4 to 10 till 5 pm
Registration and payment - July 25 to August 1
Choice filling and Locking - July 25 to August 1
Process of seat allotment - August 4 to 5
Result publish- August 6
Scrutiny Process - August 7 to 16
Admission Process - August 7 to 17 till 5 pm
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling will be done in two rounds with one mop-up round and one stray-vacancy round.
DME, Chhattisgarh has released the NEET UG Counselling schedule for state quota. As per the schedule, the registrations will begin on July 25 and end on August 1. Click here for schedule.
