a) Main counseling Registration which will include payment of NonRefundable application fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made and only if candidate is found eligible for refund of security deposit).

b) Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices.

c) Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

d) Publication of result of Round-1on CGDME counseling website

e) Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College: Candidates who have been allotted a seat in round-1 can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college and get their documents verified by the scrutiny committee of Allotted Institute.

f) A candidate who has been allotted an institute (medical/dental) and unable to get his/her documents scutinized by the scrutiny committee or found unsuccessful will be ineligible for any futher round of counseling.

g) Admission at the allotted institute after successful scrutiny: After being successful in scrutiny of documents, taking admission is mandatory for candidates who have been allotted Govt Medical College only.

h) In case a candidate is allotted Private Medical or Govt Dental college or Private Dental College, the candidate is required to get document scrutiny only and they may choose to not getting admitted. However, they must give option for UPGRADATION if they want to upgrade to better preference.

i) All candidates can exercise their right to free exit without forfeiture of security deposit in Round 1 Only.