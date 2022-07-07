CLAT 2022 Second Allotment List Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CLAT 2022 second allotment list: The Consortium of National Law Universities, also known as NLUs has released the second seat allotment list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. The seat allotment list has been released on July 7, 2022. All those CLAT 2022 qualified candidates who got themselves registered for the counseling can check the second allotment list now. They will have to be ready with their roll number and password or date of birth. They will have to log in to the registered accounts on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Aspirants who have been allotted seats in the second provisional list will now have to complete the admission process. The law aspirants who accept the seat or apply for the upgrade will have to upload their documents by logging into the CLAT registration portal. List of important dates and steps to check the seat allotment list are mentioned below.
A statement on the official website reads, “Newly allotted candidates opting for revise are also required to make the payment of requisite fee to the allotted university and upload documents on the website of consortium. Only candidates who have paid the requisite fee and uploaded the documents on the website of Consortium will be considered for revise option. A candidate who has been allotted a seat and has not paid the fee, or not uploaded the documents shall not be eligible for admission and revise option.”
CLAT 2022 was conducted 131 exam centres across the country. The CLAT scores will be recognised by 22 national law universities (NLUs) and several other law colleges and universities. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.