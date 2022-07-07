CLAT 2022 Second Allotment List Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

CLAT 2022 second allotment list: The Consortium of National Law Universities, also known as NLUs has released the second seat allotment list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. The seat allotment list has been released on July 7, 2022. All those CLAT 2022 qualified candidates who got themselves registered for the counseling can check the second allotment list now. They will have to be ready with their roll number and password or date of birth. They will have to log in to the registered accounts on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Aspirants who have been allotted seats in the second provisional list will now have to complete the admission process. The law aspirants who accept the seat or apply for the upgrade will have to upload their documents by logging into the CLAT registration portal. List of important dates and steps to check the seat allotment list are mentioned below.

CLAT 2022: Check important dates here

Second round seat allotment result has been released on July 7, 2022

Selected candidates will have to complete the admission by July 9, 2022

A statement on the official website reads, “Newly allotted candidates opting for revise are also required to make the payment of requisite fee to the allotted university and upload documents on the website of consortium. Only candidates who have paid the requisite fee and uploaded the documents on the website of Consortium will be considered for revise option. A candidate who has been allotted a seat and has not paid the fee, or not uploaded the documents shall not be eligible for admission and revise option.”

CLAT 2022 Second seat allotment list: Follow these steps to check allotment status

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the relevant link

Step 3: In the next step, log in using your registered mobile number and password.

Step 4: The list will then be displayed on screen

Step 5: Open the allotment status to know about the college allotted

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download CLAT 2022 result

CLAT 2022 was conducted 131 exam centres across the country. The CLAT scores will be recognised by 22 national law universities (NLUs) and several other law colleges and universities. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.