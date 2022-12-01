CLAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Released Next Week; Check Steps To Download

The CLAT 2023 admit card is expected to be released by the Consortium of National Law Universities by next week. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date of declaration, but it is expected that the CLAT 2023 admit card will be released on December 6, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Check official notification here

According to the official notice, candidates can fill out the application form for admission to National Law Universities until December 6, 2022. The examination will be held on December 18 in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The authorities will release the provisional answer key on December 18 and the option to raise objections against the answer key will remain open for the candidates till December 19, 2022. The final answer key will be released on December 24 and the rank list will be released in the last week of December. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card by following the below-given steps.

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: Here's how to download the hall ticket

Step 1: In order to download the CLAT 2023 admit card, candidates are required to visit the official site of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the CLAT 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Step 3: Finally, candidates must enter the login details and then click on the "submit" button.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admission card and download the page.

Step 6: Take a printout of the hall ticket for future needs.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative