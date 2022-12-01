CLAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Released Next Week; Check Steps To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
The CLAT 2023 admit card is expected to be released by the Consortium of National Law Universities by next week. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date of declaration, but it is expected that the CLAT 2023 admit card will be released on December 6, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
According to the official notice, candidates can fill out the application form for admission to National Law Universities until December 6, 2022. The examination will be held on December 18 in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The authorities will release the provisional answer key on December 18 and the option to raise objections against the answer key will remain open for the candidates till December 19, 2022. The final answer key will be released on December 24 and the rank list will be released in the last week of December. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card by following the below-given steps.