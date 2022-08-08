CLAT 2023 Registration Process Begins Today, Here’s Direct Link To Register

Quick links:
CLAT Registration 2022: The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT has been started today August 8 by the Consortium of National Law Universities, CNLU. Interested and eligible candidates who want to appear for the Common Law Admission Test can do so by visiting the official website of CNLU - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the official update, candidates must note that the last date to apply for the examination is November 13, 2022. The CLAT 2023 Examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022.