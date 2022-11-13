CLAT 2023: Registration Window Closes Today; Here's Direct Link

The registration procedure for the CLAT UG & PG 2023 Consortium of National Law Universities will end today, November 13. According to the schedule, the CLAT 2023 Examination will be held on December 18, 2022. All those candidates who have not applied for the Common Law Admission Test can do so by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 Registration: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for admission, candidates must visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates must then select CLAT 2023 from the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must then complete the registration process.

Step 4: After registering, create a password.

Step 5: Then, candidates must log in and fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload the document and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Candidates must click on the "Submit" button.

Step 8: Take a printout of the document for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates must stay connected to the official website for fresh updates and more information.

CLAT 2023 Exam – Important Dates

Last date to apply: November 13, 2022.

Exam date: December 18, 2022.

Here's direct link to register for UG & PG 2023 Consortium of National Law Universities - Click Here

Documents Required for CLAT 2023 Registration process

A scanned copy of front facing passport size recent photograph with a plain background

Scanned signature of the candidate

Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC or PwD candidates

BPL certificate (if applicable)

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam that is held every year for admission of students to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

