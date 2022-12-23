CLAT 2023 Results Released: Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

The 2023 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) result has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) today, December 23, 2022. Those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the CLAT 2023 result by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. In order to check the results, candidates are required to use their mobile numbers and password. The examination was held by the CNLU on December 18, 2022. The all-India level law entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes were conducted in one shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The examination was held at 127 test centres in 23 states and two union territories across India.

CLAT 2023 Score Card: Here's how to download and check the scores

Step 1: In order to download the CLAT 2023 result, candidates are required to visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Then log in using the mobile number and password.

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open on the screen.

Step 4: The CLAT 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the CLAT result PDF.

Step 6: Take a print for further reference.

Here's direct link to check CLAT 2023 Results

According to the official information, a total of 94.87% of people took part in this examination. Out of these, 44% are male, 56% are female, and 2 are transgender candidates. According to the media reports, two students have secured 100 percentile scores in the CLAT UG exam, while four others received 99.99 percentile scores. One student achieved scores in the 99.99th and other secured 99.98th percentiles in the CLAT PG Exam. `

Image: Shutterstock/Representative