Colleges Can No Longer Enter Seat Matrix Of Vacant Medical Seats For Admissions From 2024

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has made a major change to the counselling process for admissions to medical colleges. In its latest notification, NMC has said that in order to improve transparency in seat reporting and make the counselling process for admission against medical seats more streamlined and efficient, it has been decided by the competent authority that from the academic year 2024-25, the feeding of data in seat matrix will be done by each state counselling committee (SCC) along with MCC, DGHS instead of feeding by the colleges/ universities.

Colleges cannot feed vacant seat matrix for medical admissions

This means that the college/university authorities will no longer be allowed to enter data regarding the number of available medical seats for admission. Moreover, each state counselling committee will also nominate a nodal officer for feeding such data. Such nodal officers will be personally responsible for the correctness of data fed into the system.

NExT exam update

In other news, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER) 2023. The commission has also sought comments from stakeholders on the draft. As per the draft, the eligibility to pursue a PG in medicine (MD/MS) will be on the basis of computation of the Marks obtained in the common final year undergraduate examination to be known as the ‘National Exit Test’, conducted by the NMC or caused to have been conducted by NMC. Till the first batch based on the National Exit Test (NExT) becomes eligible for admission in Broad Speciality, the existing system of admission through National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post-graduate (NEET-PG) as per Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2000 (PGMER-2000) shall continue, the draft reads.